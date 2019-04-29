VSMPO-Avisma Corporation Impresses British Diplomat

29.04.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Richard Dewell, the consul general of Great Britain in Ekaterinburg, has visited VSMPO.

As the company reported to RusBusinessNews , the diplomat’s visit included VSMPO’s museum & exhibition centre, the smelting and foundry area, as well as the complex’s forging workshop. Richard Dewell acknowledged the strong business ties the corporation has forged with Great Britain.

"Everything I’ve seen here today has been extremely impressive. And although I’m by no means an expert in metallurgy, it’s clear your company is a leader in its field," the diplomat said.

Currently, VSMPO-Avisma has a trade representative and a service center operating in Great Britain. The company supplies titanium products for many British companies, including Airbus UK, GKN, and Rolls-Royce. VSMPO-Avisma also regularly participates in the Farnborough International Airshow.