KMEZ Reports on ISO Conformity

29.04.2019 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

A witness audit was carried out at the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (belongs to the Russian Copper Company (RCC)) to verify compliance of adopted management systems to ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems), and OHSAS 18001-2007 (Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series).

As the RCC press service told RusBusinessNews , manufacturing processes of the plant were analyzed by auditors of the German certification center TÜV NORD.

The inspection was finished with the specialists signing a document confirming compliance of all manufacturing processes to the current standard.

Next year, the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant will have to undergo a re-certification audit and adopt the updated version of the standard, ISO 45001:2017 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems), which will replace OHSAS 18001-2007.