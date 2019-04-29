|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / KMEZ Reports on ISO Conformity
|
|
KMEZ Reports on ISO Conformity
29.04.2019 — News
CHELYABINSK REGION
A witness audit was carried out at the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (belongs to the Russian Copper Company (RCC)) to verify compliance of adopted management systems to ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems), and OHSAS 18001-2007 (Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series).
As the RCC press service told RusBusinessNews, manufacturing processes of the plant were analyzed by auditors of the German certification center TÜV NORD.
The inspection was finished with the specialists signing a document confirming compliance of all manufacturing processes to the current standard.
Next year, the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant will have to undergo a re-certification audit and adopt the updated version of the standard, ISO 45001:2017 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems), which will replace OHSAS 18001-2007.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion