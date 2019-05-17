Site map   |
Ural Airlines customer base grows to more than 2.5 million
Ural Airlines customer base grows to more than 2.5 million

17.05.2019 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION
 
For the first four months of 2019, Ural Airlines has transported 2,477,597 passengers (+8% from 2018). Of those, 1,258,815 people took domestic flights and 1,218,782 flew abroad. A total of 17,674 flights (+5%) were made in the period from January to April. This number includes 9,059 flights within Russia and 8,615 abroad. Passenger traffic grew by 10% to 6.117 billion passenger kilometers.
 
Ural Airlines Press Service reported to RusBusinessNews that 696,515 passengers (+9) used its services in April. It carried 318,254 people within the country and 378,261 passengers to international destinations. For the month, it completed 4,868 flights (+3), of which 2,559 went abroad and 2,309 took domestic routes.
 
The company transported approximately 320,000 passengers (+22%) from May 1 to May 12.
 
Ural Airlines is one of the leading airlines in passenger traffic. In 2018, 9,000,579 passengers (+13% from 2017) used its services. Its flight geography includes more than 200 destinations, operated by 45 aircraft from the European concern Airbus (24 A320, 16 A321, and 5 A319).

 

