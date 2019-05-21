All Old Converters at Karabashmed Shut Down

21.05.2019 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The last of the three 60-ton converters at the Karabashmed plant (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group) has been decommissioned. Modern Kumera units with a capacity of 150 tons each have replaced them.

The Russian Copper Company has informed RusBusinessNews that they will soon dismantle the old converters.

Upgrading the metallurgical plant’s converter section is one item in the investment project to “upgrade the chemical and metallurgical complex to a capacity of 150 thousand tons of blister copper per year”. Two of the three new Kumera converters, which are equipped with gastight and aspiration dust caps, have been put into operation. The third is preparing to launch.