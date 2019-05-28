|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / VSMPO-Avismo Presents Products at HeliRussia-2019
|
|
VSMPO-Avismo Presents Products at HeliRussia-2019
28.05.2019 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
In May 2019, the products of VSMPO-Avisma became showpieces for two major exhibitions.
Samples of titanium pipes, rods, sheets, plates, rolled rings, forging stamps and more were presented at the 12th International Helicopter Industry Exhibition HeliRussia-2019, which took place from May 16 to 18. VSMPO marketing representatives conducted more than 30 negotiations.
From May 21 to 23, VSMPO-Avisma demonstrated its products for mining equipment installation at the 27th Gas. Oil. Technologies. exhibition in Ufa. VSMPO informed RusBusinessNews that the centerpiece of the exhibition was the corporation’s heat exchanger. Its thin- and thick-walled bimetallic, seamless, welded titanium pipes also drew much attention, as well as the company’s flanges, fittings, spheres, both forged and rolled bars, and much more.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion