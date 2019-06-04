Ural Airlines Becomes One of the 100 Safest Airlines in the World 04.06.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION In 2019, Ural Airlines joined the ranks of the top 100 safest airlines in the world for the first time. The German auditing firm Jacdec compiles this list, rating airline safety based on the number of crashes over the last 30 years, fleet age, safety audits from international organizations such as IOSA and ICAO, route networks and other factors. Ural Airlines Press Service informed RusBusinessNews that ensuring the safety of its flights is priority number one for the airline. To this end, the company has established a multistep action management system to ensure the highest degree of safety in the preparations and during the flights themselves. The air carrier is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and routinely passes audits verifying its compliance with international standards and commitment to maintaining flight safety.