VSMPO-Avisma Corporation Shares Experience at Titanium Europe 2019

04.06.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation has become a participant in the Titanium Europe 2019 International European Conference. Its delegation was headed by Deputy General Director of Marketing and Sales Oleg Leder.

VSMPO informed RusBusinessNews that over 400 representatives of the titanium market from more than 30 countries gathered in Vienna.

Titanium Europe Conference has been focusing on innovation and new business strategies in the titanium industry since 2013. Titanium workers from Salda are regular attendees.