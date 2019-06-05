|
Ural Airlines Opens Two New Routes to France
05.06.2019 — News
MOSCOW
Ural Airlines has started flying to two new destinations. On June 1, it made its first flight from Moscow's Domodedovo to Bordeaux and completed its second to Montpellier on June 2.
The carrier's press service informed RusBusinessNews that liners will run the Domodedovo – Montpellier – Domodedovo route on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and the Domodedovo – Bordeaux – Domodedovo route will run on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Prices for both destinations have been reduced, starting at 40 euros one way.
The airline is also offering convenient transfers to regions in Russia, with departures and arrivals in Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Omsk, Barnaul, Ekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk and Tyumen. Flights connect in Domodedovo. The cost for a one-way transfer starts at 135 euros.
Ural Airlines is one of Russia's leading air carriers by passenger traffic. In 2018, it served 9,000,579 passengers (+13% from 2017). The carrier's geography includes more than 200 destinations. Its fleet consists of aircraft from the European Concern Airbus. To date, it operates 45 airliners (24 A320s, 16 A321s and 5 A319s).
