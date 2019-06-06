RCC is Taking Part in SPIEF 2019

SAINT PETERSBURG

The Russian Copper Company (RCC JSC) is taking part in the exhibition and business program at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2019. Its booth will showcase the company's successful experience in employing best available technologies (BATs) for new mining operations and upgraded metallurgical facilities. RCC will also introduce its environmental policy adopted at the holding enterprises and environmental programs, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the company's Press Service.

Tominskiy Processing Plant under construction, Karabashmed and Uralgidromed will serve as examples of BATs used in practice. The projects on elimination of the environmental damage accumulated over the 20th century will be illustrated by the actual work performed at the Korkino open-pit coal mine and at the abandoned tailing dump of the former Karabash Copper Smelting Plant.

One of the sessions of the business program – The Global Mining Industry: Challenges and Prospects – will be held in partnership with RCC.