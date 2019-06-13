Ural Airlines Served Nearly 3.3 Million Passengers

13.06.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Over the first five months of 2019, Ural Airlines has transported 3,298,435 passengers (+9% from 2018). Of these, 1,612,969 people traveled within Russia and 1,685,466 went abroad. In total, the airline completed 23,188 flights (+5%) from January to May, of which 11,567 were on domestic air lines (DAL) and 11,621 on international (IAL). Passenger traffic increased 11% to 8,117 billion passenger kilometers.

The air carrier Press Service has informed RusBusinessNews that it served 820,838 passengers (+12%) for the month of May, transporting 354,154 people across Russia and 466,684 to international locations. The airline performed 3,006 flights abroad and 2,508 within the country, bringing the total for the month to 5,514 (+6%).

Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. In 2018, it transported 9,000,579 passengers (+13% from 2017). Its geography reaches more than 200 destinations, served by aircraft from the European concern Airbus. As of today, it has 45 airliners in operation (24 A320s, 16 A321s, and 5 A319s).