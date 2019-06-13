RCC Group Invests More Than 1 Billion Dollars into Production

Investments by the Russian Copper Company Group (RCC Group) to advance mining and metallurgical capabilities in Russia and Kazakhstan will exceed 1 billion dollars by the end of 2019. RCC Press Service has told RusBusinessNews that its fixed capital investments will grow by 4% compared to the previous year.

"More than 900 million dollars will be invested in Russia, 652 million dollars of which are dedicated to mining projects. This year’s key investment projects are the construction of Tominsky Processing Plant in the Chelyabinsk region and extraction of the Malmyzh deposits in the Khabarovsk region," said RCC’s First Vice President Oleg Sienko at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.