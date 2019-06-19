VSMPO-Avisma Products a Success at Paris Air Show 2019

19.06.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation presented its products at LIII international Paris Air Show 2019, where the company showcased its high-tech products, including machined chassis and structured stampings for aircraft construction as well as products for engine-building programs, to great success.

The Corporation press service informed RusBusinessNews that its managers spent the first day of the air show conducting more than 30 meetings with representatives from aircraft and engine manufacturing companies. The subject of negotiations was the current contracts for the supply of semi-finished titanium products and a discussion on the prospects for future cooperation.