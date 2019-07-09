Ural Airlines Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of Ekaterinburg–Beijing Route

09.07.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

On July 5, air carrier Ural Airlines performed a milestone flight to the Chinese capital from the Koltsovo international airport in celebration of its very first flight from Ekaterinburg to Beijing, which it completed exactly 10 years ago. Introducing this regular flight in 2009 has been of strategic importance in strengthening economic and cultural ties between China and the Urals.

The carrier informed RusBusinessNews that it has transported more than 370,028 people over the past 10 years, and the Chinese route has become a priority for both Ural Airlines and the airport. Passengers from China have gained the opportunity to travel to Europe along the shortest route.

"Over the past 10 years, China-Russia relations have flourished. We have achieved tremendous success in our cooperation, largely thanks to the efforts of Ural Airlines. I am certain that China-Russian relations will continue to grow stronger and Ural Airlines will make an invaluable contribution to our bilateral cooperation," said Geng Liping, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Ekaterinburg.

The flight from Ekaterinburg to Beijing runs up to five times a week. Ural Airlines also flies from Koltsovo to Harbin and Ordos.

Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian air carriers by passenger traffic. In 2018, the company served 9,000,579 passengers. Its flight geography includes more than 200 destinations and its fleet consists of aircraft from the European concern, Airbus. Today, it operates 45 airliners (24 A320s, 16 A321s and 5 A319).