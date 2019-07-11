Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak Visits Russian Copper Company Exhibit at INNOPROM 2019
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak Visits Russian Copper Company Exhibit at INNOPROM 2019

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak Visits Russian Copper Company Exhibit at INNOPROM 2019

11.07.2019 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION
 
On July 8, a delegation led by Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, visited the Russian Copper Company’s (RCC, JSC) exhibit at the 10th INNOPROM 2019 International Industrial Trade Fair. The delegation also included Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry, and Anatoly Chubais, Chairman of the Executive Board at Rusnano. Vsevolod Levin, President of the Russian Copper Company, conducted the tour of the exhibit.
 
In the holographic theater, the guests got to see the modern technologies RCC uses at each stage of copper production and learned about promising sectors for metal application. Special attention was given to environmental safety at enterprises, RCC reported to RusBusinessNews.
 
"The Russian Copper Company uses the very best technologies and advanced solutions available from leading global manufacturers when constructing enterprises or updating new ones. This approach allows us to increase the productivity of these enterprises while reducing their impact on the environment,” points out RCC’s President Vsevolod Levin.

 

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion