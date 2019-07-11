Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak Visits Russian Copper Company Exhibit at INNOPROM 2019

11.07.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

On July 8, a delegation led by Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, visited the Russian Copper Company’s (RCC, JSC) exhibit at the 10th INNOPROM 2019 International Industrial Trade Fair. The delegation also included Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry, and Anatoly Chubais, Chairman of the Executive Board at Rusnano. Vsevolod Levin, President of the Russian Copper Company, conducted the tour of the exhibit.

In the holographic theater, the guests got to see the modern technologies RCC uses at each stage of copper production and learned about promising sectors for metal application. Special attention was given to environmental safety at enterprises, RCC reported to RusBusinessNews

"The Russian Copper Company uses the very best technologies and advanced solutions available from leading global manufacturers when constructing enterprises or updating new ones. This approach allows us to increase the productivity of these enterprises while reducing their impact on the environment,” points out RCC’s President Vsevolod Levin.