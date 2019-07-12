VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Presents Its Products at IMDS-2019 12.07.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION From July 10 to 14, the IX International Maritime Defence Show IMDS-2019 will be open in Saint Petersburg. One of its exhibitors is the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, PJSC. VSMPO informed RusBusinessNews that its stand presented examples of the company's serial titanium products, including pipes, bars, sheets, plates, heat exchanger parts, billets, stampings, forgings and rings. All of these products are widely used in shipbuilding. Back to news