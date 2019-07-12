Ural Airlines Transports More Than 4.2 Million Passengers

12.07.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

For the first six months of 2019, Ural Airlines has transported 4,242,555 passengers (+8% from 2018). It served 2,057,414 people on domestic routes and 2,185,141 people on international routes. From January to June, the carrier completed 29,237 flights (+4%), of which 14,701 went abroad. Passenger traffic increased by 10% and has exceeded 10.36 billion passenger kilometers.

The airline informed RusBusinessNews that 944,120 people (+3%) used Ural Airlines services in June, including 499,675 people traveling on international routes. For the month, it completed 6,049 flights, of which 3,080 were outside of Russia.

Most often, passengers flew from Moscow to Yerevan, Larnaca, Barcelona, Prague and Tel Aviv, from Ekaterinburg to Prague and Beijing.

Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian air carriers by passenger traffic. In 2018, the company served 9,000,579 passengers. Its more than 200 destinations are serviced by a fleet of 45 aircraft from the European concern, Airbus (24 A320s, 16 A321s and 5 A319s).