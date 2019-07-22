VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation demonstrated its drum to INNOPROM visitors

22.07.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation took part in the Tenth International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM in Ekaterinburg. This year, the Republic of Turkey acted as a partner country of the industrial forum. The four-day exhibition focusing on digital manufacturing attracted over 50,000 visitors.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by VSMPO, the corporation’s booth showcased custom rolled rings and forgings for engine blades. The centerpiece of the display was a high-precision machined booster drum for the CFM56, the world’s best-selling aircraft engine for Boeing 737 and Airbus 320 twinjets.

The VSMPO delegation had several meetings with the existing and future partners.