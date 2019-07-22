Karabashmed launched a new gas cleaning system

22.07.2019 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The Karabashmed Plant (part of the Russian Copper Company Group) launched a state-of-the-art system for cleaning metallurgical off-gases. In addition to six existing filters, the sulfuric acid shop received another four high-performance wet-type electric filters for two-stage cleaning of metallurgical waste gases from dust and other impurities.

Three Kumera converters with gas-tight dust collector hoods installed in the new converter department opened up the possibility to boost the capacity of the sulfuric acid shop.