|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Karabashmed launched a new gas cleaning system
|
|
Karabashmed launched a new gas cleaning system
22.07.2019 — News
CHELYABINSK REGION
The Karabashmed Plant (part of the Russian Copper Company Group) launched a state-of-the-art system for cleaning metallurgical off-gases. In addition to six existing filters, the sulfuric acid shop received another four high-performance wet-type electric filters for two-stage cleaning of metallurgical waste gases from dust and other impurities.
Three Kumera converters with gas-tight dust collector hoods installed in the new converter department opened up the possibility to boost the capacity of the sulfuric acid shop.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the upgrading of the Karabashmed facilities resulted in the increased annual output totaling 170 thousand tons of blister copper. When put into operation, the new gas cleaning equipment will help minimize the environmental impact.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion