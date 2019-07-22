|
|
|
VSMPO supplies Boeing with custom aircraft parts
22.07.2019 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
VSMPO-AVISMA remains one of the key partners for Boeing. At the Tenth International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM-2019 held in Ekaterinburg, Sergey Kravchenko, president of Boeing-Russia/CIS, outlined the plans for the further work with the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation and other strategic partners.
"VSMPO is the exclusive and only manufacturer of forgings for Boeing aircraft. It is a unique and exclusive relationship," he pointed out in his interview for RBC Ekaterinburg.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by VSMPO, 18 bln dollars is going to be spent on direct purchases of titanium in Russia in the next 30 years.
