VSMPO supplies Boeing with custom aircraft parts

22.07.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

VSMPO-AVISMA remains one of the key partners for Boeing. At the Tenth International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM-2019 held in Ekaterinburg, Sergey Kravchenko, president of Boeing-Russia/CIS, outlined the plans for the further work with the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation and other strategic partners.

"VSMPO is the exclusive and only manufacturer of forgings for Boeing aircraft. It is a unique and exclusive relationship," he pointed out in his interview for RBC Ekaterinburg.