VSMPO-AVISMA’s Revenue Grows by 10%

29.07.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Revenue for VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, PJSC, totaling 42,273 billion, was 10% higher in the first half of 2019 than this figure from the same period last year.

As the corporation informed RusBusinessNews , this is linked with the dollar’s higher exchange rate, which has resulted in an increase in the ruble equivalent for export sales.

According to the Russian Accounting Standards, the corporation’s net profit for the period of January–June 2019 has also risen by 47% compared to the first half of 2018 and amounted to 12,828 billion rubles.

Titanium sales remained the same at roughly 15 thousand tons.