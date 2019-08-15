Ural Airlines Serves More Than 5 Million Passengers

15.08.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

From January to July of 2019, Ural Airlines carried 5,311,162 passengers, boosting the figures from the previous year by 7%. It served 2,708,059 on international routes.

The carrier’s press service told RusBusinessNews that it performed 35,645 flights (+3%), of which 17,700 to foreign destinations, during this period. Passenger traffic reached 12.89 billion passenger kilometers (+9%).

July saw 1,068,607 passengers (+7%) use Ural Airlines’ services, including 522,918 traveling between countries. The company’s airliners have performed 6,408 flights, including 3,409 flights heading to international destinations.

Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian airlines in safety and passenger traffic. Its fleet consists of aircraft from the European concern, Airbus. To date, the carrier operates 46 liners (24 A320s, 16 A321s, 5 A319s and 1 A320neo).