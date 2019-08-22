Boeing Pleased with the Work of the Robot at VSMPO 22.08.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION Boeing representative, Matteo Mario Di Nardo has visited VSMPO. He evaluated a computer-assisted stamping geometry control system with a robotic arm from the German company, Kuka, which was installed in late 2018. The enterprise told RusBusinessNews that the system received official authorization from Boeing to control the products VSMPO manufactures for the aircraft building company. Mario Di Nardo personally issued the document, then assessed each stage of the process. He has concluded that the process satisfies all requirements and regulations.