RCC's Investments into Mining to Grow by 13%

28.08.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In 2019, Russian Copper Company will allocate 760 million dollars (by 13% more than in 2018) to developing the mining division in Russia and Kazakhstan.

As Russian Copper Company’s press service told RusBusinessNews , funds will be steered into developing Malmyzhsky Project, constructing Tominsky plant, exploring Aralchinsky area of the Vesenne-Aralchinskoye deposit and Kundynzdy deposit.

The company adheres to the 2050 deposit exploration program for working with existing facilities and adding new areas and occurrences. Following the previous-year experience, some 10 million dollars will be allocated to sponsor the geological exploration.

Since 2004, the volume of ore produced by Russian Copper Company’s enterprises has increased by over 30 times (totaling 37.3 million tons).