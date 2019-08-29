Unrivaled products by VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation exhibited at MAKS-2019

29.08.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation became one of the participants in MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon being held from August 27 to September 1 in Zhukovsky.

As the Press Service of the Corporation has informed RusBusinessNews , unrivaled products exhibited at VSMPO-AVISMA show room demonstrated achievements in manufacturing titanium alloy products for aviation, including titanium tubes, bars, sheets, plates and such high-tech showpieces as machined landing gear and structural forgings for aircraft engineering. The show room also accommodated a wide selection of products for engineering engines.

On the sidelines of MAKS-2019, the VSMPO-AVISMA delegation will hold over 50 meetings with current and future partners.