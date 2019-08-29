Ural Airlines to operate new route from Zhukovsky to Amsterdam

29.08.2019 — News

MOSCOW REGION

Ural Airlines will operate a new international route from Zhukovsky to Amsterdam. The new route will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays in partnership with KLM Airlines. Departure from Zhukovsky is scheduled for 11.15 a.m., from the capital of the Netherlands – for 1.45 p.m.

The Carrier’s Press Service has informed RusBusinessNews that the new route will allow expanding the Ural Airlines destination network from the Moscow-area airport.

The price for a roundtrip starts from RUB 14,157 (no-baggage fare) or RUB 18,597 (free-baggage fare).

Ural Airlines is amongst the leading Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. At the year-end 2018, over 9 million passengers made use of the Carrier's services. The Airline's fleet totals 45 Airbus. As of today, the Carrier operates 24 A320, 16 A321, and 5 A319.