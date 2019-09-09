|
Indian Ilmenite Producers Visit VSMPO and AVISMA
09.09.2019 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Representatives from STORK and Indian Rare Earths Ltd. have visited the industrial facilities of VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation. At AVISMA (Berezniki), they witnessed the birth of a titanium sponge made from ilmenite feedstock and watched an ingot through smelting and forging, stampings, and machine processing for semi-finished products.
VSMPO informed RusBusinessNews that IREL has offered its own products to VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation. The company produces a number of rare metals to manufacture titanium alloys and garnets, the concentrate of which is used in waterjet cutting.
