Indian Ilmenite Producers Visit VSMPO and AVISMA
Indian Ilmenite Producers Visit VSMPO and AVISMA

09.09.2019 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION
 
Representatives from STORK and Indian Rare Earths Ltd. have visited the industrial facilities of VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation. At AVISMA (Berezniki), they witnessed the birth of a titanium sponge made from ilmenite feedstock and watched an ingot through smelting and forging, stampings, and machine processing for semi-finished products.
 
VSMPO informed RusBusinessNews that IREL has offered its own products to VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation. The company produces a number of rare metals to manufacture titanium alloys and garnets, the concentrate of which is used in waterjet cutting.

 

