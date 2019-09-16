Site map   |
Ural Airlines Transported 6.4 Million Passengers
Ural Airlines Transported 6.4 Million Passengers

16.09.2019 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION
 
For the first eight months of 2019, Ural Airlines has transported 6,408,879 passengers (+6% from 2018), including 3,223,100 people to international destinations. Of the carrier’s 42,152 flights (+2%), international routes made up 20,542 of them. Passenger traffic has exceeded 15.49 billion passenger kilometers.
 
The carrier told RusBusinessNews that it served 1,097,717 passengers (+2%) for the month of August, of which 515,041 were traveling abroad. Its aircraft performed 6,507 flights, including 2,848 international. Passenger traffic totaled 2.6 billion passenger kilometers (+1%).
 
Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. It served 9,000,579 passengers (+13%) in 2018 and maintains a flight geography of more than 200 destinations. Ural Airlines operates 45 aircraft from the European concern, Airbus (24 A320s, 15 A319s, and 1 A320neo).

 

