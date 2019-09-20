|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ural Airlines Opens New Perm–Prague Route
|
|
Ural Airlines Opens New Perm–Prague Route
20.09.2019 — News
PERM TERRITORY
Ural Airlines has opened a new international route from Perm International Airport. On September 18, the company completed its first flight along the Perm–Prague–Perm line.
The air carrier informed RusBusinessNews two-class Airbus liners will operate flights U6-811 and U6-812 on Wednesdays and Saturdays for the fall and winter schedules. The travel time from Perm to Prague is just over four hours.
Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines in passenger traffic. More than nine million passengers flew with the carrier in 2018. Its fleet counts 46 Airbus airliners (24 A320s, 15 A321s, 5 A319s and 2 A320neos).
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion