Ural Airlines Opens New Perm–Prague Route

20.09.2019 — News

PERM TERRITORY

Ural Airlines has opened a new international route from Perm International Airport. On September 18, the company completed its first flight along the Perm–Prague–Perm line.

The air carrier informed RusBusinessNews two-class Airbus liners will operate flights U6-811 and U6-812 on Wednesdays and Saturdays for the fall and winter schedules. The travel time from Perm to Prague is just over four hours.

Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines in passenger traffic. More than nine million passengers flew with the carrier in 2018. Its fleet counts 46 Airbus airliners (24 A320s, 15 A321s, 5 A319s and 2 A320neos).