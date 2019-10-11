Site map   |
VSMPO-AVISMA Technologies Impress the World
VSMPO-AVISMA Technologies Impress the World

11.10.2019 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION 
 
The VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation has taken part in the international Liquid Metal Processing & Casting conference in Birmingham (United Kingdom). Forum participants discussed research ideas in process modeling in vacuum-arc, electroslag and plasma-arc remelting.
 
VSMPO-AVISMA has informed RusBusinessNews that the company’s presentation on solidifying VT3-1 titanium alloy ingots during vacuum-arc remelting was met with great interest from conference attendees.

 

