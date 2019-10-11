VSMPO-AVISMA Technologies Impress the World 11.10.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION The VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation has taken part in the international Liquid Metal Processing & Casting conference in Birmingham (United Kingdom). Forum participants discussed research ideas in process modeling in vacuum-arc, electroslag and plasma-arc remelting. VSMPO-AVISMA has informed RusBusinessNews that the company’s presentation on solidifying VT3-1 titanium alloy ingots during vacuum-arc remelting was met with great interest from conference attendees. Back to news