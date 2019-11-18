VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation Increases Net Profit by 18% 18.11.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION According to the numbers for the months of January–September 2019, the revenue of VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, PJSC has grown by 8% compared to that same figure for 2018 and amounted to 64.983 billion rubles. The corporation informed RusBusinessNews that its net profit increased 18% per Russian Accounting Standards, to the tune of 16.863 billion rubles. Differences in exchange rates from the currency revaluation of balance sheet items, in the amount of 4.091 billion rubles, acted as the primary factor in the reason for this increase. These differences stemmed from a drop in the US dollar, 7% lower than at the beginning of the year, before the reporting date.