SEVERIN DEVELOPMENT Becomes the Auditor for RCC’s Malmyzhsky Project

19.11.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Russian Copper Company has brought in the specialist contractor SEVERIN DEVELOPMENT in the role of technical consultant and auditor for the project to open the Malmyzhsky copper deposit (Khabarovsk Territory). Previously, the company conducted an audit on the construction of the Mikheevsky and Tominsky mining and refining facilities (a part of RCC Group) in the Chelyabinsk region.

RCC has informed RusBusinessNews that the project’s professional technical expertise allows them to draw long-term financing, gives control over the use of loan funds, and makes it possible to promptly identify and neutralize project risks.

In opening the Malmyzhsky gold and copper deposit, RCC plans to build a mining and refining facility with the capacity to process a minimum of 56 million tons of ore and an average annual output of at least 158 million tons of copper in concentrate. The first stage of the processing plant is scheduled to begin operation toward the end of 2023, and the second stage in the second half of 2024.