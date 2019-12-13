|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ural Airlines to Introduce Flights from Moscow to Mumbai on March 30
|
|
Ural Airlines to Introduce Flights from Moscow to Mumbai on March 30
13.12.2019 — News
MOSCOW
On March 30, Ural Airlines is launching a new direct flight from Moscow to Mumbai. Flights from the Russian capital will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and will return on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Its Airbus A320neos will service this route, the air carrier tells RusBusinessNews.
If purchased before December 31, 2019, tickets for Moscow–Mumbai flights departing March 30 through October 24, 2020, will start at 170 euros for Economy and 513 euros for Business class. Round-trip tickets start at 324 and 681 euros, respectively. These prices include all fees, food and baggage.
Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines in passenger traffic. In 2018, it served 9,000,579 passengers (+13% from 2017). Its fleet consists of aircraft from the European concern Airbus. Today, Ural Airlines operates 47 liners (24 A320s, 15 A321s, 5 А319s, 2 A320neos and 1 A321neo) on routes to more than 200 destinations.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion