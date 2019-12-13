Ural Airlines to Introduce Flights from Moscow to Mumbai on March 30

13.12.2019 — News

MOSCOW

On March 30, Ural Airlines is launching a new direct flight from Moscow to Mumbai. Flights from the Russian capital will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and will return on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Its Airbus A320neos will service this route, the air carrier tells RusBusinessNews

If purchased before December 31, 2019, tickets for Moscow–Mumbai flights departing March 30 through October 24, 2020, will start at 170 euros for Economy and 513 euros for Business class. Round-trip tickets start at 324 and 681 euros, respectively. These prices include all fees, food and baggage.

Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines in passenger traffic. In 2018, it served 9,000,579 passengers (+13% from 2017). Its fleet consists of aircraft from the European concern Airbus. Today, Ural Airlines operates 47 liners (24 A320s, 15 A321s, 5 А319s, 2 A320neos and 1 A321neo) on routes to more than 200 destinations.