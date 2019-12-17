Ural Airlines Increases Passenger Traffic for November by 12%

17.12.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Air carrier Ural Airlines transported 692,221 people in the month of November, 12% more than this figure for November 2018. International flights accounted for the bulk of this traveler flow at 352,340 people. The month ended with 4,842 completed flights, which includes 2,401 international flights. Passenger turnover reached 1.7 billion passenger kilometers (+15%).

The airline informed RusBusinessNews that 8,969,657 customers (+7%) have used the company’s services since the beginning of the year. Of those, it served 4,527,044 people traveling on international routes. Over the last 11 months, Ural Airlines has completed 59,041 flights, of which 28,896 flew abroad. Passenger turnover numbers grew by 8%, just shy of 21.8 billion passenger kilometers.

Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines in passenger traffic. In 2018, it served 9,000,579 passengers (+13% from 2017). The company’s fleet consists of aircraft from the European concern, Airbus, and flies to more than 200 destinations. Today, Ural Airlines operates 46 liners (23 A320s, 15 A321s, 5 A319s, 2 А320neos and 1 A321neo).