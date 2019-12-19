|
Safran Landing Systems Auditors Visit VSMPO
19.12.2019 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
At the end of November, VSMPO passed a Safran Landing Systems (formerly Messier Bugatty Dowty) certification audit for compliance with the requirements for external suppliers.
The company informed RusBusinessNews that the inspectors were concerned with incoming material control, ingot melting, billet forging, stamping manufacture as well as the machining and heat treatment processes during the production of titanium alloy stampings for the Airbus 350.
The audit results will be the determining factor in the decision on launching mass production of the chassis stamping for the A350.
