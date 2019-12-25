|
Mascot for Universiade in 2023 to Be Chosen by Russian Vote
25.12.2019 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
December 25, 2019, was the official start of the campaign to select the mascot for the Universiade, which will be held in the summer of 2023 in Ekaterinburg.
You can submit your suggestions for the symbol of the Student Games at the website talisman.ekat2023.com until January 20, 2020. It is open to all Russian residents. An offline survey will be conducted in major shopping centers and airports.
The ten most popular options will be drawn up during February and March, then Russian citizens will participate in a national vote to decide who will make it to the top three finalist positions.
"We don’t know whether it will be a person, animal, jewel or fairytale character. The symbols on the website are like a nudge or a guideline. Anyone can offer their own option in the survey," Alexander Chernov, General Director of the ANO Universiade 2023, told RusBusinessNews.
The mascot will be revealed in May 2020. The Student Games will be held August 8–19.
