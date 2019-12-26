Ural Airlines Acquires Its Third Airbus A320neo

26.12.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines has added a third A320neo to its fleet, directly from Airbus’ factory in Hamburg. It has a two-class layout inside the cabin.

Neo airliners powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines, which consume 20% less fuel at longer distances.

Ural Airlines informed RusBusinessNews that the acquisition became the company’s 47th aircraft in its fleet. It will operate along domestic and international routes under an operating lease with CDB Aviation Lease Finance. The air carrier expects to receive a second Airbus A321neo in January 2020.

Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines in passenger traffic. In 2018, 9,000,579 passengers (+13%) used its services. The company operates three A320neos, one A321neo, 23 A320s, 15 A321s and five A319s to more than 200 destinations.