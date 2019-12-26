Universiade 2023 Coming to Ekaterinburg Hand in Hand with Investments

26.12.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Three countries were preparing to compete for the right to host the Summer Universiade in 2023, but pulled out of the running upon learning of Ekaterinburg’s application, General Director of ANO Universiade 2023 Alexander Chernov told RusBusinessNews

"They realized it was a fight they weren’t likely to win, because the city’s reputation as a top sports capital extends far beyond Russia," he said at the campaign’s launch ceremony to choose the mascot for Universiade 2023.

Evgeny Kuyvashev, governor of the Sverdlovsk region, emphasized that by holding the Student Games, the region could certainly expect to count on serious investments.

"The Universiade is a major sports event, the acquisition of competencies. Whenever we organize events like this, the city always receives investments. Who’s to say that it won’t need them this time?" remarked the region’s head.

All of Russia will vote for the Universiade mascot for 2023. Anyone may suggest their own options at talisman.ekat2023.com. The most popular images will be selected to go on to the national vote.