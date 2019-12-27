Ekaterinburg Will Keep the 2023 Universiade

27.12.2019 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ekaterinburg will retain its right to hold the 2023 Universiade. Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region, Evgeny Kuyvashev, believes the region has fulfilled all its contractual obligations.

"The city has already spent a lot of money—on construction, preparations, fees. We are focusing our efforts on a grand scale," he remarked.

The head of the region informed RusBusinessNews that few cities could prepare for the Universiade as well as Ekaterinburg.

"I doubt any organization would back a contract cancellation. We have fulfilled all the conditions," he stressed, adding that the arrangement fees for the Universiade, which amounted to 20 million euros, have already been paid.

On December 25, a large-scale campaign throughout Russia to choose the Student Games mascot will begin. You can offer your own suggestion at the special web portal or in a number of airports across the country. A national vote will be held after the finalists have been chosen.