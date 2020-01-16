Ural Airlines reported annual high of 9.6 million passengers

16.01.2020 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines carried 9,616,908 passengers during 2019, up 7% from the previous high reached in 2018. The airline carried 4,841,220 passengers on international flights. In total, 63,865 flights (+3%) were completed, including 31,213 flights to international destinations. The airline passenger traffic increased by 8% or to 23.388 billion passenger-kilometers.

In December, the carrier’s airliners flew 4,824 flights (+8%), including 2,317 international flights. Services were provided to 647,251 passengers (+12%), including 314,176 passengers traveling on international flights.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline's Press Service, the new routes opened in 2019 include Moscow to London, Montpellier, and Bordeaux as well as Zhukovsky to Budapest, Amsterdam, and Yerevan, etc.

In 2019, the airline added three Airbus A320neo and one Airbus A321neo jetliners to its fleet. At present, its fleet consists of 47 aircraft: 3 A320neos, 1 A321neo, 23 A320s, 15 A321s and 5 A319s. Another A321neo is expected in January 2020.

The new facilities were put into operation, offering manufacturing and maintenance of aircraft components.