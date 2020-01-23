Ural Airlines got its fifth Airbus neo

23.01.2020 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

On January 22, Ural Airlines welcomed a new Airbus A321neo arrived from Hamburg. The airliner with the VP-BOQ registration number accommodates 236 seats in economy class.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline's Press Service, the new-generation jetliner is equipped with LEAP-1A engines and sharklets contributing to reduction in noise footprint, fuel consumption and emissions. It offers an upgraded passenger cabin, A/C and lighting systems. Seats have ultra-thin seatbacks and are equipped with USB charging ports.

At present, Ural Airlines’ fleet has 48 Airbus airliners (3 А320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 А320s, 15 А321s and 5 А319s).

In 2019, the airline provided services to 9,616,908 people (+7% as compared to 2018), having strengthened its position among the top Russian airlines in terms of passengers carried.