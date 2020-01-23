|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ural Airlines got its fifth Airbus neo
|
|
Ural Airlines got its fifth Airbus neo
23.01.2020 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
On January 22, Ural Airlines welcomed a new Airbus A321neo arrived from Hamburg. The airliner with the VP-BOQ registration number accommodates 236 seats in economy class.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline's Press Service, the new-generation jetliner is equipped with LEAP-1A engines and sharklets contributing to reduction in noise footprint, fuel consumption and emissions. It offers an upgraded passenger cabin, A/C and lighting systems. Seats have ultra-thin seatbacks and are equipped with USB charging ports.
At present, Ural Airlines’ fleet has 48 Airbus airliners (3 А320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 А320s, 15 А321s and 5 А319s).
In 2019, the airline provided services to 9,616,908 people (+7% as compared to 2018), having strengthened its position among the top Russian airlines in terms of passengers carried.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion