Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / Ural Airlines got its fifth Airbus neo
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

Ural Airlines got its fifth Airbus neo

Ural Airlines got its fifth Airbus neo

23.01.2020 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION
 
On January 22, Ural Airlines welcomed a new Airbus A321neo arrived from Hamburg. The airliner with the VP-BOQ registration number accommodates 236 seats in economy class. 
 
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline's Press Service, the new-generation jetliner is equipped with LEAP-1A engines and sharklets contributing to reduction in noise footprint, fuel consumption and emissions. It offers an upgraded passenger cabin, A/C and lighting systems. Seats have ultra-thin seatbacks and are equipped with USB charging ports.
 
At present, Ural Airlines’ fleet has 48 Airbus airliners (3 А320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 А320s, 15 А321s and 5 А319s). 
 
In 2019, the airline provided services to 9,616,908 people (+7% as compared to 2018), having strengthened its position among the top Russian airlines in terms of passengers carried.

 

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion