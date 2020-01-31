|
Airbus has recognized VSMPO-AVISMA as its best 2019 Supplier of the Year
Airbus has recognized VSMPO-AVISMA as its best 2019 Supplier of the Year
31.01.2020 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
VSMPO was awarded Airbus’ highest award - 2019 SQIP Accredited. The award was presented at the annual aviation industry suppliers conference held as part of Airbus’ SQIP (Supplier Quality Improvement Programme) in Toulouse on January 28, 2020.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the VSMPO-AVISMA Press Service, during the previous years the corporation received Best Improver and Best Performer awards proving VSMPO-AVISMA’s highest level of reliability as Airbus’ key supplier and the corporation’s commitment to its strategy aimed at continuous quality improvement and total customer satisfaction.
At present, VSMPO-AVISMA supplies titanium products for all projects of Airbus, including A330neo and A350XWB aircraft.
