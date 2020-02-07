|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ural Airlines is announced a winner of Skyway Service Award
|
|
Ural Airlines is announced a winner of Skyway Service Award
07.02.2020 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Ural Airlines has joined the ranks of Skyway Service Award winners as of year-end 2019. The airline became a prize-winner in the International Charter Carriers nomination by the passenger poll. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by Ural Airlines’ Press Service, travelers assessed the carrier’s service and the convenience of client programs.
The award ceremony took place at the 7th National Aviation Infrastructure Show - NAIS 2020 – in Moscow.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion