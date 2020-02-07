Ural Airlines is announced a winner of Skyway Service Award 07.02.2020 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION Ural Airlines has joined the ranks of Skyway Service Award winners as of year-end 2019. The airline became a prize-winner in the International Charter Carriers nomination by the passenger poll. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by Ural Airlines' Press Service, travelers assessed the carrier's service and the convenience of client programs. The award ceremony took place at the 7th National Aviation Infrastructure Show - NAIS 2020 – in Moscow.