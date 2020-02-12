VSMPO successfully passed Embraer’s audit

12.02.2020 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Embraer has completed its audit at VSMPO. Representatives of the global leader in the regional jet market inspected the manufacturing of forgings.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed, the auditors did not find any significant deviations in the manufacturing process management, document management, dimensional controls and comprehensive inspection.

The VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation has been cooperating with the Brazilian aerospace company since 2000, having become its 100% exclusive supplier of titanium. The Ural corporation is a four-time winner of Embraer’s Best Supplier Award.