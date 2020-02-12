Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / Ural Airlines reached a 15% increase in passengers
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

Ural Airlines reached a 15% increase in passengers

Ural Airlines reached a 15% increase in passengers

12.02.2020 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION
 
In January 2020, Ural Airlines provided services to 693,571 passengers (+15% over the same period in 2019). The airline carried 350,396 passengers on international flights. During January, its airliners completed 4,960 flights (+12%), including 2,475 flights to international destinations. The airline passenger traffic increased by 15% or to 1.7 billion passenger-kilometers.
 
The flights from Zhukovsky International Airport to Tel Aviv have gained the most popularity, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service.
 
Ural Airlines is a leading Russian airline by passenger traffic. In 2019 it provided services to 9,616,908 passengers (+7% compared to 2018). More than 200 destinations are served by 48 Airbus airliners (3 A320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 A320s, 15 A321s and 5 A319s).

 

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion