Ural Airlines reached a 15% increase in passengers
12.02.2020 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
In January 2020, Ural Airlines provided services to 693,571 passengers (+15% over the same period in 2019). The airline carried 350,396 passengers on international flights. During January, its airliners completed 4,960 flights (+12%), including 2,475 flights to international destinations. The airline passenger traffic increased by 15% or to 1.7 billion passenger-kilometers.
The flights from Zhukovsky International Airport to Tel Aviv have gained the most popularity, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service.
Ural Airlines is a leading Russian airline by passenger traffic. In 2019 it provided services to 9,616,908 passengers (+7% compared to 2018). More than 200 destinations are served by 48 Airbus airliners (3 A320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 A320s, 15 A321s and 5 A319s).
