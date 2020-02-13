U.S. Consul General in Ekaterinburg visited VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation

13.02.2020 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Amy Storrow, the U.S. Consul General in Ekaterinburg, visited the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation. Oleg Leder, Marketing & Sales Deputy Director General, told the diplomats about the development of titanium production in Russia, applications of titanium alloy products and VSMPO’s major customers.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by VSMPO-AVISMA’s Press Service, Consul General Amy Storrow and her colleagues were able to see the operation of the smelter facility, forging and machining of die-forgings.

"I could see the outstanding manufacturer whose products are known worldwide and who is an excellent example of partnership relations between Russian engineers and American aircraft builders," Amy Storrow said.