VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation announces its financial results for 2019

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In 2019, the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, PJSC delivered 90.128 billion rubles in revenue (+1.2% compared to the previous fiscal year). Net sales went down to 23.807 billion rubles (-25%) resulting from the product cost increase caused by rising world prices for raw materials and supplies.

The net profit totaled 23.264 billion rubles (+23.8%) as affected by the exchange differences in revaluation of assets and liabilities and ruble strengthening. EBITDA reached 34.494 billion rubles, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation’s Press Service.

Around 7.9 billion rubles were transferred to treasuries of all levels. The amount of 1.621 billion rubles was allocated for fulfillment of social commitments.