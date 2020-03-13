Site map   |
Ural Airlines carried nearly 1.3 million passengers during two months
Ural Airlines carried nearly 1.3 million passengers during two months

Ural Airlines carried nearly 1.3 million passengers during two months

13.03.2020 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION
 
In January-February 2020, Ural Airlines provided services to 1,295,619 passengers (up 16% year-on-year), including 632,671 passengers traveling to international destinations. The number of flights completed during the last two months totaled 9,305 (+14%), including 4,499 flights to destinations outside Russia. The airline passenger traffic increased by 14% or to more than 3.143 billion passenger-kilometers. 
 
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, in February the total number of passengers carried by Ural Airlines reached 602,048 people (+17%), including 282,275 passengers traveling to international destinations. The airline’s airliners completed 4,345 flights (+17%), including 2,024 flights to other countries.
 
Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. In 2019, Ural Airlines provided services to 9,616,908 passengers (up 7% year-on-year). More than 200 destinations are served by 48 Airbus airliners (3 A320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 A320s, 15 A321s and 5 A319s).

 

