Ural Airlines carried nearly 1.3 million passengers during two months

13.03.2020 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In January-February 2020, Ural Airlines provided services to 1,295,619 passengers (up 16% year-on-year), including 632,671 passengers traveling to international destinations. The number of flights completed during the last two months totaled 9,305 (+14%), including 4,499 flights to destinations outside Russia. The airline passenger traffic increased by 14% or to more than 3.143 billion passenger-kilometers.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, in February the total number of passengers carried by Ural Airlines reached 602,048 people (+17%), including 282,275 passengers traveling to international destinations. The airline’s airliners completed 4,345 flights (+17%), including 2,024 flights to other countries.

Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. In 2019, Ural Airlines provided services to 9,616,908 passengers (up 7% year-on-year). More than 200 destinations are served by 48 Airbus airliners (3 A320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 A320s, 15 A321s and 5 A319s).