|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / VSMPO gets a unique furnace from Electrotherm Industry
|
|
VSMPO gets a unique furnace from Electrotherm Industry
27.03.2020 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
VSMPO is installing a unique rotary hearth furnace with a worktable 4.85 meters in diameter. The furnace was made by Electrotherm Industry (Israel).
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by VSMPO, the furnace is different from the standard equipment, as its rotary table is heated; besides, it has heating elements mounted on the walls of the shell and on the central column. The innovative engineering solution makes it possible to achieve uniform distribution of temperatures throughout the furnace and uniform heating of billets.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion