VSMPO gets a unique furnace from Electrotherm Industry 27.03.2020 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION VSMPO is installing a unique rotary hearth furnace with a worktable 4.85 meters in diameter. The furnace was made by Electrotherm Industry (Israel). As RusBusinessNews has been informed by VSMPO, the furnace is different from the standard equipment, as its rotary table is heated; besides, it has heating elements mounted on the walls of the shell and on the central column. The innovative engineering solution makes it possible to achieve uniform distribution of temperatures throughout the furnace and uniform heating of billets.