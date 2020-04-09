|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Karabashmed will have a new copper anode casting facility
|
|
Karabashmed will have a new copper anode casting facility
09.04.2020 — News
CHELYABINSK REGION
The Karabashmed Copper Smelting Plant (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group) is preparing for construction of a new facility for copper anode casting.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the project includes installation of the fourth converter and building of two anode furnaces with twin anode casting wheels. As a result, the annual output of blister copper will increase to 230 thousand tons and the annual output of copper anodes – to 265 thousand tons. The first anodes are scheduled for production in 2021.
The project will make it possible to simplify the manufacturing of copper anodes by eliminating fire refining of blister copper.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion