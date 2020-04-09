Karabashmed will have a new copper anode casting facility

09.04.2020 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The Karabashmed Copper Smelting Plant (a member of the Russian Copper Company Group) is preparing for construction of a new facility for copper anode casting.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the project includes installation of the fourth converter and building of two anode furnaces with twin anode casting wheels. As a result, the annual output of blister copper will increase to 230 thousand tons and the annual output of copper anodes – to 265 thousand tons. The first anodes are scheduled for production in 2021.

The project will make it possible to simplify the manufacturing of copper anodes by eliminating fire refining of blister copper.