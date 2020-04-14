Ural Airlines takes the lead in average daily flights on the Airbus A320neo in 2019

14.04.2020 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines gained the lead among the world’s airlines in average daily flight hours on jet-airliners of the Airbus A320neo family in 2019. Airbus reports that the aircraft utilization is over 14 hours.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Ural Airlines’ Press Service, the airline received three A320neos and one A321neo in the second half of last year and another A321neo – at the beginning of this year. Thus, it took just a few months to reach the operational efficiency of the aircraft.

Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines by passenger traffic. As of the end of 2019, it provided services to 9,616,908 passengers (+7% as compared to 2018). The airline’s fleet consists of 48 Airbus airliners (3 A320neos, 2 A321neos, 23 A320s, 15 A321s, and 5 A319s).